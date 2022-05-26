RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday called for the ban on assault weapons and encouraged state legislators to close gun loopholes in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“We’ve seen it too many times: Mass shootings. Easy to get military assault weapons. Teachers turning themselves into human shields. Children murdered,” Cooper said in a video.

At least 19 students and two teachers were killed Tuesday when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Officials said all of those killed were in one classroom where the gunman barricaded himself and “began shooting anyone in his way.”

Governor Cooper questioned what could be more important than protecting children.

“What on earth is more important than stopping our schools, houses of worship and even grocery stores from turning into slaughter fields?” he said. “I’m angry. And I know we all are. Yet again.”

Cooper said he took executive action in 2019 to strengthen background checks in North Carolina. His administration also mandated safety plans and coordinated schools and local law enforcement.

“But that’s not enough. We need stronger laws,” Cooper said. “A strong Universal Background Checks law is now sitting in the U.S. Senate. Pass it and the President will sign it. And while they’re at it, they should ban assault weapons.”

Cooper said that until those laws are passed, he’s asking state legislators to close North Carolina’s permit loopholes for assault weapons and implement red flag laws

“Pass it and I’ll sign it,” Cooper said.

“We cannot forget this tragedy when it fades from the news,” the governor concluded. “We cannot normalize the mass murder of children. We cannot wait any longer. It has to stop.”