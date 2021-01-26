Charlotte’s Jeff Jackson will run for 2022 U.S. Senate seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator from Charlotte officially announced on Monday that he will make a run for a seat in the U.S. Senate in the 2022 election.

Democratic legislator Jeff Jackson of Charlotte told supporters on Tuesday via social media about his decision.

Hey folks – I'm officially running to serve North Carolina in the U.S. Senate.



You deserve leadership that listens and learns. So we're making this a true 100 county campaign.



This is Day One. Your support now means a lot:https://t.co/RyDJdgULeR pic.twitter.com/rGKgspujZK — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) January 26, 2021

The 2022 race will have an open seat with GOP Sen. Richard Burr saying he wouldn’t seek another six-year term.

Outgoing state Sen. Erica Smith, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in 2020, already plans to run for Burr’s seat.

On the Republican side, outgoing U.S. Rep. Mark Walker also announced his candidacy last month.

Jackson joined the state Senate in 2014 and won another two-year term last month. He’s an attorney and Army National Guard soldier who once was deployed to Afghanistan.

Jackson considered a U.S. Senate run in 2020 to challenge Republican Thom Tillis but ultimately decided against it.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.