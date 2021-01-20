Local lawmakers react as President Biden takes the oath on Inauguration Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Lawmakers from both of the Carolinas offered their congratulations to President Joe Biden on Wednesday as he took the oath of office at the US Capitol.

Congresswoman Alma Adams posted a video on Twitter saying she was ‘blessed and honored’ to attend the event. Adams said she was ‘so proud of her sister’ Vice President Kamala Harris.

Senator Thom Tillis did not attend the event, citing recent foot surgery issuing a statement to the press. “Today, I informed the incoming Biden administration that I regrettably won’t be able to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration because of my recovery from recent foot surgery. Our nation faces many unprecedented challenges, and I look forward to finding common ground with President Biden on areas where we may agree, and vigorously—but always respectfully—opposing policies where we do not.”

Sen. Richard Hudson (who voted to object to certifying) released this statement. “Today, I attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden as a symbol of my commitment to our Constitution. I believe the peaceful transfer of power is a core principle of our Republic. If President Biden wants to work on delivering vaccines, reopening schools, rebuilding our economy and restoring our way of life, I’m ready to work with him. If he wants to take the country backwards by destroying the economy with increased taxes and making us less safe with appeasement foreign policy, then I will oppose him at every turn. Washington is sharply divided. Let’s focus on the areas where we can work together. Let’s focus on the priorities of the American people. Renee and I join the country in praying for our leaders and ask God to continue to bless our nation.”

Sen. Tim Scott said on Twitter, “Today we witnessed a central tenant of American democracy: the peaceful transition of power. We are one nation under God, and it is time for all of us to unite as one American family. We must find common ground to continue moving our country forward. I ask all of you to join me in prayer for our great nation and our leaders.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham posted photos of him posing with members of the South Carolina National Guard saying “Thank you for your service to our nation!” He attended the inauguration but so far has not said anything about the ceremony.

Headed out of my house this morning on my way to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in and saw these members of the #SCNationalGuard providing security.



Thank you for your service to our nation! #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/34ScQp7CXU — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 20, 2021

Congressman David Price also offered his congratulations. “Make no mistake – President Biden inherits not just one, but several crises of historic proportions as he enters office: the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, devastating climate change that threatens our future, persistent racial inequality, and rising anti-government extremism and white supremacist movements. Restoring America’s leadership and reputation both at home and abroad will require a whole of government approach. President Biden’s experiences – both personal and professional – have prepared him for this moment and we could not be in more capable hands.”