(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Grab those umbrellas, rain boots, rain jackets, and make sure those windshield wipers are good to go! Tuesday is likely to be a soaker with scattered showers and downpours pushing north through the region.

Heavy rain will first set up in the south and quickly make its way north. Pockets of heavy downpours will likely set up over some of our northern counties causing some flood concerns for today as well as tomorrow!