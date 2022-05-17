CHARLOTTE— Charlotte City Council candidates brought in hefty sums of money for Tuesday’s primary elections.

Councilman Larken Egleston, who currently represents district one, is running for an At-Large seat and currently out-funding the rest of the candidates by a longshot. Larken has raised around $137,000 in campaign contributions, following far behind Council Member Dimple Ajmera, with around $67,000. Ajmera is running for re-election into her At-Large seat.

Queen City News spoke with a representative of NC Realtors PAC, a real estate political action committee that has thrown around $20,000 dollars in donations for certain Charlotte City Council candidates.

“We tried to identify the candidates that we thought were going to be true problem solvers and folks that wanted to work in a collaborative fashion, to reach these necessary solutions for the future. So that’s primarily why we got behind who we did in this particular election cycle,” said Rob Nanfelt, Executive Director of the Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition, which is tied to NC Realtors PAC.

Egleston, James “Smuggie” Mitchell, Councilman Tariq Bokhari, Billy Maddalon, Darlene Heater, and Marjorie Molina were the candidates who received donations.

“Some of it was word of mouth, some of it was, you know, just sitting down with folks and talking about what they thought were the needs in terms of meeting those needs for future Charlotte. And we were impressed with what they had to say,” Nanfelt.

Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, said campaign donations from specific industries are very common in local, state, and national elections.

“It doesn’t mean that these people are, you know, giving all their money to these candidates, and these candidates will then vote for them on every issue. But look, it is a means of influence. And we see particularly at the local level real estate interests are over-represented,” Cooper said.