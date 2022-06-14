COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News will have South Carolina primary election results posted in real-time on Election Day, Tuesday, June 14, and the days that follow.

By Thursday, June 9, nearly 80,000 South Carolinians had voted early in the June Primaries since the early voting period opened on Tuesday, May 31.

Nearly 16,000 voted on June 9, which was the busiest day of the period so far.

Voting on Tuesday, June 14:

Polls will be open on June 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Check your sample ballot and find your polling place at scVOTES.gov before leaving to vote.

Make sure to bring your Photo ID.

Photo ID requirements:

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following current and valid Photo IDs:

SC Driver’s License Includes standard license and REAL ID

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card Includes standard ID card and REAL ID Includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID Includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and Veterans Affairs Benefits Card

US Passport Includes US Passport ID Card



IF YOU DO NOT HAVE ONE OF THESE PHOTO IDs:

Make your voting experience as fast and easy as possible by getting a free Photo ID from your county voter registration and elections office or your local DMV office.

If you’re already registered to vote, go to your county office, and provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Then, have your photo taken. If you are not yet registered, you need to register to vote first. You can register and have your photo taken on the same day. Click here to learn more about registering to vote.

To learn how to get a DMV ID card, call or visit your local DMV office or visit scdmvonline.com

If you still have an absentee ballot:

For the ballot to count, it must be received by the county voter registration office no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 14.

Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed before returning the ballot. Make sure the witness provides an address.

Instead of mailing your ballot, consider personally delivering your ballot to ensure it arrives on time. You can also have an authorized returnee return your ballot for you (must complete authorized returnee form).

Photo ID is required when returning the absentee ballot in person.

