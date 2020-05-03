Trump declares disaster for 7 SC counties after storms

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., on the coronavirus response, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster request from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster following tornadoes and severe weather that hit the state last month, according to a Saturday news release.

Nine people died in South Carolina as a result of the storms that occurred on April 12 and 13.

The declaration covers seven counties: Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens, state officials said.

Additionally, Trump approved federal assistance to state and local governments in Barnwell, Colleton, Georgetown, Hampton, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties for their recovery efforts.

Residents who suffered storm damage in those areas are eligible for storm-related costs not covered by insurance and can register for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362.