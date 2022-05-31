SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Early voting has begun across South Carolina for the 2022 Primaries. Any voter in SC can visit an early voting center in their county and vote.

The dates, times, and locations of early voting centers for the 2022 Statewide Primaries are listed below. Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

South Carolina’s Statewide Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Its Primary Runoff is June 28, 2022, and the state’s General Election is on November 8, 2022.

How do primaries work in South Carolina?

A primary election is an election in which registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be a political party’s candidate for elected office to run in the general election.

They are also used to choose convention delegates and party leaders. Primaries are state-level and local-level elections that take place prior to a general election.

South Carolina utilizes an open primary system, in which registered voters do not have to be members of a party to vote in that party’s primary. Voters must take an oath affirming that they have not voted in another party’s primary.

Early Voting Dates

2022 PRIMARIES

Tuesday, May 31 – Friday, June 10. Closed Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

2022 RUNOFFS

Wednesday, June 22 – Friday, June 24

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Early Voting Centers

Abbeville

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 903 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville, SC 29620

Aiken

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken, SC 29801

Allendale

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 158 McNair Street, Allendale, SC 29810

Anderson

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 301 N Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621

Powdersville Branch Library: 4 Civic Court, Powdersville, SC 29642

Bamberg

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1234 North Street, Bamberg, SC 29003

Brooker Center: 19 Maple Ave, Denmark, SC 29042

Barnwell

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 367 Fuldner Road, Barnwell, SC 29812

Beaufort

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 15 John Galt Rd., Beaufort, SC 29906

Bluffton Recreation Center: 61B Ulmer Rd., Bluffton, SC 29910

Hilton Head Government Complex: 539 William Hilton Pkwy., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

St. Helena Branch Library: 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Rd, St. Helena Island, SC 29920

Berkeley

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1003 US Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, SC 29410

St. Stephen Library: 113 Ravenell Drive Street, Stephen, SC 29479

Calhoun

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, Saint Matthews, SC 29135

Charleston

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 4367 Headquarters Road, North Charleston, SC 29405

Cherokee

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 110 Railroad Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340

Chester

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 109 Ella Street, Chester, SC 29706

Richburg Town Hall: 201 N Main Street, Richburg, SC 29729

Chesterfield

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 205 West Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709

Clarendon

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102

Colleton

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2471 Jefferies Highway, Walterboro, SC 29488

Darlington

County Voter Registration and Elections Annex: 135 Cashua Street, Darlington, SC 29532

Jerusalem Baptist Church: 301 S. Sixth Street, Hartsville, SC 29550

Dillon

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 305 West Hampton Street, Dillion, SC 29536

Dorchester

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 201 Johnston Street, Saint George, SC 29477

Alston Bailey Elementary: 820 W 5th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483

Wescott Park: 9006 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

Edgefield

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 210 Penn Street, Suite 1, Edgefield, SC 29824

Fairfield

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 315 S. Congress St., Winnsboro, SC 29180

Florence

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 219 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505

Johnsonville Library: 242 S Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville, SC 29555

The Continuum: 208 W Main Street, Lake City, SC 29560

Pamplico Library: 100 E Main Street, Pamplico, SC 29583

Timmonsville Library: 298 W. Smith Street, Timmonsville, SC 29161

Georgetown

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 303 N. Hazard Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Andrews Recreation Center: 220 S. Cedar Avenue, Andrews, SC 29510

Choppee Recreation Center: 8259 Choppee Road, Georgetown, SC 29440

Waccamaw Neck Library: 41 Street, Paul’s Place, Pawleys Island, SC 29440

Greenville

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 301 University Ridge, Suite 1900, Greenville, SC 29601

Greenwood

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 600 Monument Street, Suite 113, Greenwood, SC 29646

Hampton

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 201 Jackson Avenue W., Hampton, SC 29924

Estill Bull Durham Center: 380 Railroad Avenue N., Estill, SC 29918

Yemassee Community Center: 10 Mixon Street, Yemassee, SC 29945

Horry

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1515 4th Avenue, Conway, SC 29526

Carolina Forest Library: 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

North Strand Recreation Center: 120 Highway 57 S, Little River, SC 29566

South Strand Recreation Center: 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Jasper

County Voter Registration and Elections Office:1506 Grays Highway, Unit A, Ridgeland, SC 29936

Kershaw

Camden City Arena: 420 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020

Lancaster

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 101 North Main Street, Lancaster, SC 29720

Indian Land High School: 6100 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, SC 29707

Laurens

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 105 Bolt Dr, Suite B, Laurens, SC 29360

Lee

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010

Lynchburg Police Department Building: 106 Main Street, Lynchburg, SC 29080

Lexington

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 605 West Main Street, Suite C, Lexington, SC 29072

Marion

Marion County Administration Building: 2523 E. Highway 76, Room 108, Marion, SC 29571

Marlboro

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 119 S Marlboro Street, Bennettsville, SC 29512

McCormick

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 610 South Mine Street, McCormick, SC 29835

Newberry

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108

Oconee

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 415 South Pine Street, Walhalla, SC 29691

Orangeburg

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1475 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Orangeburg County North Library: 4585 Main Street, North, SC 29112

Vance Senior Center: 1304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

Pickens

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 222 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens, SC 29671

Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library: 304 Biltmore Road, Easley, SC 29640

Central-Clemson Library: 105 Commons Way, Central, SC 29630

Richland

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204

County Voter Registration and Elections Office (2nd Location): 2011 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204

Ballentine Community Center: 1053 Bird Road, Irmo, SC 29061

Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center: 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061

Parklane Adult Activity Center: 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223

Saluda

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 702 Batesburg Highway, Saluda, SC 29138

Spartanburg

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 366 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Sumter

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150

Delaine Elementary School: 5355 Cane Savannah Rd. Wedgefield, 29168

St. John Elementary School: 4515 Narrow Paved Road, Lynchburg, SC 29080

Union

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1246 S. Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379

Williamsburg

Alex Chatman Auditorium: 147 West Main Street, Kingstree, SC 29556

JJ Mitcheom Community Center: 2233 Hemingway Highway, Hemingway, SC 29554

York

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 6 S Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC 29745