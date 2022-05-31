SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Early voting has begun across South Carolina for the 2022 Primaries. Any voter in SC can visit an early voting center in their county and vote.
The dates, times, and locations of early voting centers for the 2022 Statewide Primaries are listed below. Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.
South Carolina’s Statewide Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Its Primary Runoff is June 28, 2022, and the state’s General Election is on November 8, 2022.
How do primaries work in South Carolina?
A primary election is an election in which registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be a political party’s candidate for elected office to run in the general election.
They are also used to choose convention delegates and party leaders. Primaries are state-level and local-level elections that take place prior to a general election.
South Carolina utilizes an open primary system, in which registered voters do not have to be members of a party to vote in that party’s primary. Voters must take an oath affirming that they have not voted in another party’s primary.
Early Voting Dates
2022 PRIMARIES
- Tuesday, May 31 – Friday, June 10. Closed Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5
- 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
2022 RUNOFFS
- Wednesday, June 22 – Friday, June 24
- 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Early Voting Centers
Abbeville
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 903 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville, SC 29620
Aiken
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken, SC 29801
Allendale
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 158 McNair Street, Allendale, SC 29810
Anderson
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 301 N Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621
Powdersville Branch Library: 4 Civic Court, Powdersville, SC 29642
Bamberg
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1234 North Street, Bamberg, SC 29003
Brooker Center: 19 Maple Ave, Denmark, SC 29042
Barnwell
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 367 Fuldner Road, Barnwell, SC 29812
Beaufort
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 15 John Galt Rd., Beaufort, SC 29906
Bluffton Recreation Center: 61B Ulmer Rd., Bluffton, SC 29910
Hilton Head Government Complex: 539 William Hilton Pkwy., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
St. Helena Branch Library: 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Rd, St. Helena Island, SC 29920
Berkeley
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1003 US Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, SC 29410
St. Stephen Library: 113 Ravenell Drive Street, Stephen, SC 29479
Calhoun
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, Saint Matthews, SC 29135
Charleston
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 4367 Headquarters Road, North Charleston, SC 29405
Cherokee
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 110 Railroad Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340
Chester
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 109 Ella Street, Chester, SC 29706
Richburg Town Hall: 201 N Main Street, Richburg, SC 29729
Chesterfield
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 205 West Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709
Clarendon
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102
Colleton
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2471 Jefferies Highway, Walterboro, SC 29488
Darlington
County Voter Registration and Elections Annex: 135 Cashua Street, Darlington, SC 29532
Jerusalem Baptist Church: 301 S. Sixth Street, Hartsville, SC 29550
Dillon
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 305 West Hampton Street, Dillion, SC 29536
Dorchester
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 201 Johnston Street, Saint George, SC 29477
Alston Bailey Elementary: 820 W 5th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483
Wescott Park: 9006 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420
Edgefield
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 210 Penn Street, Suite 1, Edgefield, SC 29824
Fairfield
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 315 S. Congress St., Winnsboro, SC 29180
Florence
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 219 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505
Johnsonville Library: 242 S Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville, SC 29555
The Continuum: 208 W Main Street, Lake City, SC 29560
Pamplico Library: 100 E Main Street, Pamplico, SC 29583
Timmonsville Library: 298 W. Smith Street, Timmonsville, SC 29161
Georgetown
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 303 N. Hazard Street, Georgetown, SC 29440
Andrews Recreation Center: 220 S. Cedar Avenue, Andrews, SC 29510
Choppee Recreation Center: 8259 Choppee Road, Georgetown, SC 29440
Waccamaw Neck Library: 41 Street, Paul’s Place, Pawleys Island, SC 29440
Greenville
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 301 University Ridge, Suite 1900, Greenville, SC 29601
Greenwood
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 600 Monument Street, Suite 113, Greenwood, SC 29646
Hampton
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 201 Jackson Avenue W., Hampton, SC 29924
Estill Bull Durham Center: 380 Railroad Avenue N., Estill, SC 29918
Yemassee Community Center: 10 Mixon Street, Yemassee, SC 29945
Horry
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1515 4th Avenue, Conway, SC 29526
Carolina Forest Library: 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
North Strand Recreation Center: 120 Highway 57 S, Little River, SC 29566
South Strand Recreation Center: 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
Jasper
County Voter Registration and Elections Office:1506 Grays Highway, Unit A, Ridgeland, SC 29936
Kershaw
Camden City Arena: 420 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020
Lancaster
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 101 North Main Street, Lancaster, SC 29720
Indian Land High School: 6100 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, SC 29707
Laurens
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 105 Bolt Dr, Suite B, Laurens, SC 29360
Lee
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010
Lynchburg Police Department Building: 106 Main Street, Lynchburg, SC 29080
Lexington
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 605 West Main Street, Suite C, Lexington, SC 29072
Marion
Marion County Administration Building: 2523 E. Highway 76, Room 108, Marion, SC 29571
Marlboro
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 119 S Marlboro Street, Bennettsville, SC 29512
McCormick
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 610 South Mine Street, McCormick, SC 29835
Newberry
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108
Oconee
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 415 South Pine Street, Walhalla, SC 29691
Orangeburg
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1475 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Orangeburg County North Library: 4585 Main Street, North, SC 29112
Vance Senior Center: 1304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163
Pickens
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 222 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens, SC 29671
Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library: 304 Biltmore Road, Easley, SC 29640
Central-Clemson Library: 105 Commons Way, Central, SC 29630
Richland
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204
County Voter Registration and Elections Office (2nd Location): 2011 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204
Ballentine Community Center: 1053 Bird Road, Irmo, SC 29061
Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center: 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061
Parklane Adult Activity Center: 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223
Saluda
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 702 Batesburg Highway, Saluda, SC 29138
Spartanburg
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 366 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303
Sumter
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150
Delaine Elementary School: 5355 Cane Savannah Rd. Wedgefield, 29168
St. John Elementary School: 4515 Narrow Paved Road, Lynchburg, SC 29080
Union
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1246 S. Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379
Williamsburg
Alex Chatman Auditorium: 147 West Main Street, Kingstree, SC 29556
JJ Mitcheom Community Center: 2233 Hemingway Highway, Hemingway, SC 29554
York
County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 6 S Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC 29745