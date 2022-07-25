SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham plans to introduce legislation to raise pilots’ retirement age from 65 to 67.

He spoke to the media Monday saying, “You know why I’m doing this? I’m fed up as an air traveler. What got me going is in one day I had 5-6 flights canceled.”

As the battle over who faces blame for air travel disruption continues, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham believes he has the quick fix; raising the mandatory pilot retirement age from 65 to 67.

“In 15 years, half the people flying today are going to be timed out,” Graham said, “so we need a change, and we need a change now.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The mandatory retirement age was 60 until it changed in 2007. Kit Darby, an aviation consultant, was a pilot who aged out before that change took effect.

“Had I had the opportunity, I would have continued, but I didn’t have that opportunity,” Darby said.

Some express safety concerns with tacking on two more years to a pilot’s career. A claim Darby says is unfounded.

“The pilot is taking a medical every six months,” he said. “He’s taking a practical test to demonstrate his ability every year or so, so he is being examined his entire life.”

The divide goes much deeper, however. The promotion system in the airline business is based on seniority rather than merit meaning pilots at the top have to leave for others to move up.

“There’s really no reason not to raise the age from my perspective,” Darby said. “I understand the younger pilots’ concern of not moving up. I believe it’s offset by the chance to work the additional years at maximum pay on the far end.”

Some would say Graham’s Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act is a band-aid solution since average training for new pilots takes 3-4 years, but it’s one Graham believes is necessary now.

“What I’m trying to tell people. This problem is bad today? It’s going to be a nightmare in two years,” Graham said.