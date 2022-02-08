Rock Hill holds 3 ward election with newly redrawn voting lines

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rock Hill folks are voting for six candidates in wards 4, 5 and 6 after a new redistricting map was approved in November.

It shows that the city is growing.

Beth Covington, the public relations coordinator with the York County Registration and Elections Office, says voting numbers are a smidge higher for wards 4-6 this year than they were for 1-3 in 2019. She encourages everyone to vote when they can on the issues that really​ affect them.

“Really voters should be voting anytime the polls are open. If their polling location is open and they’re eligible to vote it means that whatever is on the ballot will directly impact their life,” Covington says.

This election was originally scheduled for October, but the city council voted several months ago to delay the ward races until city officials could redraw its six voting districts.

“These issues, they directly impact each person’s life that lives within that voting area. So, it is frustrating when you see a really low turnout,” she says.

At 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, only 4 percent of the 27,000 registered voters in Rock Hill cast a ballot including absentees. Thirty minutes before the polls closed, it rose to 6 percent.

Covington says voter turnout was slightly higher for this election than ward’s 1-3 in 2019.

“Some folks are going to have to live with the outcome whether they like it or don’t like it. If you don’t voice your opinion, you’re letting someone else make the decision for you,” she says.

The city of Rock Hill is growing, and redistricting is one of the main reasons for this election. 2021 census numbers say Rock Hill’s population grew to over 74,000 people.

Officials aimed to include roughly 12,400 residents per ward. The city says in 2010, each ward each had roughly 11,000 people when Rock Hill redrew its map in 2010.