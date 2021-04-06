McMaster, Graham set to discuss voter limitations, opposition to H.R. 1 bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday to discuss the divisive H.R. 1 voting bill.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. in the State House. Both lawmakers oppose the bill and Graham has called H.R. 1, “the biggest power grab in the history of the country.”

The legislation has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives and could soon be debated in the U.S. Senate.

Last week Georgia Governor Brian Kemp introduced new state voting laws that affect multiple areas including absentee ballots and what can and cannot be done outside of voting facilities.

The legislation would remove the state mandate requiring a photo ID to vote and would also allow for public funding for political campaigns for office.

“This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” Biden said, referring to laws of the last century that enforced heavy-handed racial segregation in the South.