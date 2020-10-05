Absentee voting for 2020 election begins Monday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some of the first ballots of the 2020 election in South Carolina are being cast Monday.

Absentee voting started with a number of counties opening polling places where voters can cast an absentee ballot in person.

Absentee voting is open to everyone after South Carolina lawmakers citing the COVID-19 pandemic removed the requirement that voters have an excuse to vote absentee such as being over 65 or being out of town on Election Day.

Election workers are also bracing for a number of absentee ballots by mail. A federal judge has ruled mailed-in absentee ballots don’t need a witness signature, but that ruling is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president, a U.S. Senate seat and races in all seven U.S. House districts in South Carolina are all on the ballot.

Election Day is November 3, 2020.

Registration Deadlines for South Carolina:

Online: Oct. 4.

By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 5

In-person: Oct. 2

Absentee ballot deadlines for South Carolina:

Request: Received by Oct. 24

Return by mail: Received by Nov. 3 by 7:00 p.m.

Return in person: Nov. 3 by 7:00 p.m.

Early voting for South Carolina:

Oct. 5 – Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live

Who can vote in South Carolina: To register in South Carolina you must…

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 18-years-old on or before the next election

Be a resident of South Carolina in the county and precinct in which you are registering

Not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent

Not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime

Voting in Person in South Carolina: Voters registered in South Carolina can look up where to vote on South Carolina’s site.

Vote Early in South Carolina: South Carolina voters can also vote before Election Day through a process called absentee in-person voting. The period for absentee in-person voting runs from Monday, October 5, 2020, to Monday, November 2, 2020, but dates and hours may vary.

What to Bring: You will be asked to show a photo ID to vote in South Carolina. Acceptable forms include: South Carolina driver’s license or South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (includes standard license and REAL ID); South Carolina Concealed Weapons Permit; South Carolina voter registration card with photo; US military ID (Includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and Veterans Affairs Benefits Card); or US passport (Includes US Passport ID Card).

