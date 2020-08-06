President Trump floats idea to ‘delay’ election, lawmakers react

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Donald Trump floated the idea to “delay” November’s presidential election on Thursday, a move that is unlikely to occur.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” the president tweeted. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Back in April, at the White House, the president called suggestions he wanted to change the date of the election “made up propaganda.”

“I’m not thinking about it at all,” he added. “Not at all.”

Regardless, it would take an act of Congress to postpone the election date, which is set by the Constitution to take place on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. In North Carolina, it would take a vote by the General Assembly and approval by the governor to change the date, according to Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer.

“There is no conceivable presidential power to be able to change or delay a federal election,” said Bitzer. “The president has no single authority to change an election.”

There is no evidence that mail-in voting leads to widespread fraud, he said. Last year, North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District was rocked by ballot fraud. That involved a Republican campaign consultant working on behalf of a Republican candidate.

“I’ve been studying elections and voting for several decades now. I don’t know what the president is speaking about,” Bitzer said about allegations of widespread fraud tied to mail-in voting. “He provides no proof and therefore you cannot believe what the president is saying about it.”

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who is up for re-election, does not favor pushing back the election. However, he wants mail-in balloting to be “secure” pointing to ongoing delays in New York’s primary election, where mail-in votes are still being counted a month after the election.

Despite the challenges of holding a presidential election during a pandemic, Bitzer points out we’ve voted during unprecedented times before.

“The presidential election of 1864 was held during the Civil War,” he said. “We had a presidential election in the midst of fighting the Civil War. We still had that election. We can have an election this year.”

Election Officials Respond

State and local election officials reacted Thursday with statements saying the president cannot order the date of the election to be changed.

“The president of the United States does not have the authority to unilaterally change an election date,” said North Carolina Board of Elections spokesperson Patrick Gannon, who stressed absentee by-mail voting is safe and secure. “The date for the presidential election is set by federal law. 2 U.S.C. § 7. To change the date would require legislation by Congress and signed by the president.”

“In addition,” he added, “The 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires that the new Congress’s term begin…on January 3, and the president’s new term begin on January 20. Those dates cannot be changed without amending the Constitution.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“We have no control when elections are held,” said Kristin Mavromatis, with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

If there was no election, President Trump’s term would end on Jan. 20. The line of succession, without an election, would be complicated.

Congressional Reaction

FOX 46 reached out to North Carolina’s Congressional delegation for reaction along with the North Carolina General Assembly Speaker of the House Tim Moore. Of those who responded, none supported the idea of delaying the election.

Here are the lawmakers who commented:

Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte): “Donald Trump wants to cancel the election because a strong majority of voters are planning to cancel the Trump Presidency in November, but our voices cannot and will not be silenced. Let’s make sure we’re registered to vote so we can vote from home starting in September.”

Rep. Ted Budd (R-High Point): “Rep. Budd does not favor changing the date of the November election.”

Rep. G. K. Butterfield (D-Durham): “ This is another outrageous attack on our most fundamental rights and institutions by this president. The president, again, falsely and without any evidence claims that mail-in voting this November will be fraudulent and inaccurate. This ridiculous statement was made despite his, along with many other officials in his administration, use of mail-in voting. He absolutely has no authority to change our election date and Congress will not do it for him. The American people will speak loudly and clearly on November 3rd.”

Rep. George Holding (R-Raleigh): “I don’t support delaying the election in November.”

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-New Bern): “The American public should have the expectation of a safe and secure electoral process. I agree with the president that universal mail-in voting is an unacceptable alternative that raises serious concerns about voter fraud. That said I do not believe we are at a point where we need to push back the election due to COVID.”

Rep. David Price (D-Chapel Hill-Durham): “As a reminder, @realdonaldtrump, America is a democracy, and we’ll hold a safe and secure election on November 3rd, regardless of your objections.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina): “The election will be on November 3rd and Senator Tillis does not support moving the date. We need to make sure that mail-in balloting is secure and we avoid situations like New York where the results of the election are delayed for weeks.”