Political Report Card: SC 4th District Congressman William Timmons

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Congressman William Timmons is asking for your vote again, but has he earned it? FOX 46 has his Political Report Card.

Timmons, a republican, represents South Carolina’s Fourth District, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg. Prior to Capitol Hill, the Greenville native was a state senator serving upstate South Carolina.

“I thought Columbia, South Carolina, the General Assembly of South Carolina, was the most dysfunctional place I’ve ever been. And then I got up here. And Washington is way worse,” Timmons said.

He ran for congress promising to change the disfunction.

“My campaign slogan was ‘Washington is broken’. And I was fortunate enough, in the 116th Congress, to be placed on the select committee for the modernization of Congress.”

Now, almost three years later, Timmons continues to keep that promise.

“I’m currently the Vice Chairman, the Republican leader, on that committee. So to be in charge of the Republican side of the committee to fix Congress. I’m doing exactly what I told the people of the Fourth Congressional district I was going to do, and we’re making some big steps in the right direction.”

On the campaign trail, Timmons touted the importance of bipartisanship.

“I’m also on the Financial Services Committee, which is very important. It’s important that the district have representation on what’s an ‘A’ committee, important jurisdiction, but everything we do there’s partisan, then we don’t really have a lot of exchange of ideas.”

Despite not being able to reach across the aisle in that particular committee, Timmons did sponsor over 100 bills written by democrats in the last two congresses.

Washington politics aside, Timmons said his main focus has always been on the needs of his constituents.

“Camp Croft was a formerly used defense site. It was used in World War Two to train people how to fire artillery shells. Problem was, they did not go boom. So we literally had unexploded ordnance in what is the state park now.”

The issue had been there since the 1940’s and year after year residents in the area complained to their elected representatives.

“Why has it taken 75 years to fix what is essentially a minefield landlines, 1000 acres in South Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District? I thought that was a reasonable question. And because of all of the requests from the various members I just mentioned, they actually appropriated the money within six months. In the next month or two, it’s done. It’s all cleaned up.”

But in order to properly represent your district in congress, you have to show up. According to Gov Track, Timmons missed over 15% of votes the first year he served in Congress.

“So I’m in the military. And when I ran for office, I ran for office as a member of the armed forces and military orders are really interesting, they’re orders, they’re not options. So I have military training in 2019, and 2020. And when you’re on title 10 orders, you’re actually not allowed to vote as a member of Congress.”

Timmons, now a Captain in South Carolina’s Air National Guard, doesn’t plan to miss any more votes. But also doesn’t plan to be in Congress for too much longer.

“I actually ran on term limits. My first campaign for the state senate I ran against a senator that had been there for 37 years. So I think that we need to have a constant change of ideas. People need to be citizen legislators.”

But Congressman Timmons does plan to run for re-election come 2022. When asked what he would grade his own performance in Congress thus far, Timmons said A-.