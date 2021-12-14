Political Report Card: NC 12th District Congresswoman Alma Adams

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Congresswoman Alma Adams is asking for your vote, but has she earned it? FOX 46 Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow has her Political Report Card.

Adams, a democrat, is in her 7th year representing North Carolina’s 12th District in Congress, but her time in public service dates back much further. She started her political career as the first African American woman ever elected to the Greensboro City School Board in 1984. But politics wasn’t Adams’ only ambition. She got her PHD in art education and went on to work as a college administrator and art professor in Greensboro. Due to her extensive background in education, Adams made it a priority when she got to congress.

“I’ve focused a lot of my attention on higher education. And in our historically black colleges and universities, we’ve been able to bring substantial funding, as a result to our colleges and universities,” Adams said.

About 59% of Adams district is black and brown. On the campaign trail, Adams promised she would fight for her constituents in congress. And for the most part, she’s addressed their concerns.

“I’ve certainly supported having an increase in the minimum wage. I do sit on, as a matter of fact, education and labor and chair workforce protections, and so we’ve had that bill, you know, one of the things I think folks have to understand is, while we can make the efforts to keep those promises and engage in those things, we still have to build the votes.”

But building the votes takes reaching across the aisle. Out of North Carolina’s delegation, Adams co-sponsored the least amount of bills written by republicans in the last two congresses.

“It’s good to be in the majority. And one thing we always need to remember is that if you know when you can’t govern, and so, so the focus is to maintain the majority, of course, to continue to do all the things that we know we need to do.”

Adams has been in congress for almost a decade, and has laid out her views on hot topic issues from the start. When looking back at her old stances, it is clear she has remained consistent.

“We’ve done a number of things to bring back stability for our schools, we’ve been able to get funding here in our districts here in Mecklenburg County, not only for the children in schools, but also many of our nonprofit agencies that not only work with children.”

Congresswoman Adams plans to run for re-election come 2022. When asked what grade she would give her performance in congress, she said an A-.