Political Report Card: 9th District Congressman Dan Bishop

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Congressman Dan Bishop is asking for your vote again, but has he earned it?

Bishop is currently serving his second term on Capitol Hill, but he’s been involved in politics for almost two decades. He started out, right here in Charlotte, as a Mecklenburg County Commissioner. After two terms on the Board, he went on to serve on both sides of the North Carolina General Assembly. Bishop promised voters, in a 2019 special election for his current congressional seat, he wouldn’t shape-shift.

“My responsibility is to define who I am, and what values I defend in advance. Tell people about them. And if there’s a match, they elect me, and if there’s if it’s not a match, then they don’t, and many others in politics, I think, will constantly sort of shift their story. I don’t do that,” Bishop said.

Back in 2016, Bishop sponsored North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom bill”, which required people in government facilities to use the bathroom consistent with their sex at birth. The law faced swift backlash and was repealed. Now, almost 5 years later, Bishop remains consistent in his beliefs and stands by the bill.

“People may still look at me and say, ‘No, you’re wrong on this point.’ But at least we can have that honest debate. And I’m never proceeding out of fear, or the need for me to stay in a job,” Bishop said.

But taking a hard stance on divisive issues can make it difficult to achieve bipartisanship. Out of North Carolina’s Republican representatives, Bishop cosponsored the fewest number of bills written by Democrats.

“You should never abandon principles on which you’ve, you’ve told the public, you’ll go to Washington and fight for them, in order to have bipartisan opportunity.”

Bishop had only been in office for about five months when the coronavirus pandemic hit. His constituents in the ninth district had a long list of concerns.

“At the time, I sat on the Small Business Committee. So we turned our entire staff into getting the word out, particularly to people who are in small, humble businesses, small restaurants across my district, much of it is rural, that didn’t have a strong banking relationship and didn’t understand what help might be available to try to get through. That was a time when government did need to throw resources at an emergency,” said Bishop.

Bishop now sits on the House Judiciary Committee and is directing his attention to some of the ripple effects the pandemic had on his district. Mask mandates in schools left many parents angry and hostile at school board meetings. In some instances across the country, school board members were threatened, which led the Department of Justice to launch a task to investigate any threats of violence.

“It’s a very, very dangerous use of government power that is alien to the foundations of America. I want to work on bringing that security state back under appropriate control of the people, and that’s something that the Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over. So that’ll be a focus of mine going forward.”

Threats of violence became a reality on January 6th, when hundreds of rioters breached the Capital, resulting in 5 deaths and many injured.

“The great majority of the people who came to Washington to participate in a protest. They were doing what Americans can and should do, which is what the right is to participate in political protest petition their government for redress,” Bishop explained.

Bishop had to hide in the House Chamber alongside his colleagues when glass broke and shots were fired, yet he voted against forming a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault, FOX 46 asked him why.

“Because it was a sham, actually, the Democrats were going to control all the staff. And they would then control of the agenda and what got presented, what got asked about, what got ignored. And so that was a sham that needed to be called out.”

If Bishop gets reelected in 2022, he plans on continuing to call out what he thinks isn’t right and speak his mind. When asked what grade he would give himself based on his performance so far, Bishop said he thinks he’s made excellent progress but his official report card will be released by the voters on November 8th, 2022.

