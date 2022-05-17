CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News will have North Carolina primary election results posted in real-time on Election Day, Tuesday, May 17, and the days that follow.
During this election, voters can choose which candidates they prefer to be on the general election ballot in November. The purpose of a primary is to narrow the field of candidates for the general election.
Races on the ballot include:
- The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives
- The N.C. General Assembly
- The N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals
Additionally, many voters will find municipal contests on their ballot due to rescheduled municipal elections. This applies to voters in municipalities that delayed their 2021 elections to finalize new electoral districts. This also applies to voters who live in cities that conduct their elections during even-numbered years.
Who can vote in the Primary?
Registered voters across the state can vote in the primary. However, voters affiliated with any political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of candidates for any party primary.
Note: In 2022, the Libertarian Party does not have any primary elections because there are no contested Libertarian nominations for any office. Any Libertarian candidate who properly filed for office will therefore appear as the party’s nominee on the general election ballot in November.
Therefore, unaffiliated voters in the May 17 primary may choose the Democratic or Republican ballot, or, if available, a nonpartisan ballot. Registered Libertarians may only vote on a nonpartisan ballot, if available in their jurisdiction since there are no primary contests for that party.
Quick Navigation
U.S. Senate | U.S. House | North Carolina Statewide Races | Mecklenburg County
Gaston County | Iredell County | Rowan-Salisbury County | Union County
Cabarrus County | Lincoln County | Catawba County
Alexander County
Anson County
Avery County
Burke County
Cabarrus County
Catawba County
Cleveland County
Gaston County
Iredell County
Lincoln County
Mecklenburg County
Rowan-Salisbury County
Union County
Watauga County
