UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News continues its team coverage of Tuesday’s primary election in North Carolina.

QCN’s Kaci Jones was at Stallings United Methodist Church in Union County on Tuesday where dozens of political signs lined the entrance to the church as folks walked inside to vote.

The church also has an option for curbside voting.

Out of the more than 43 polling places for the 165,000 registered voters, at Stallings United Methodist Church, more than 220 people showed up to vote as of 2 p.m.

Locally, Union County voters are voting for district attorney, county board of commissioners, county board of education, clerk of court, and sheriff. There are also judge positions.

Voters QCN spoke with said they’re watching the Senate racing closely.

“I’m for faith, freedom, and our right to raise our children like we want to, I’m against abortion. I have a list,” Ruth Colvin, a Union County voter, said.

“I want a Senator that is for the great people of this great state of North Carolina. I don’t want a Senator going to D.C. to support a party, support the great people of the great state of NC, that’s what I’m looking for!” Peggy Rowe, a Union County voter, said.

About 430 voters opted to vote early in Union County. Elections officials hope more people make it out to their polling locations before they close by 7:30 p.m.