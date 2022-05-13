MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Saturday is the last day of early voting for the May 17 Primary. Turnout is up across the state, and it’s no different in Mecklenburg County.

Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer says the big jump might have to do with the fact that there were no major statewide races four years ago like there are this year, and possibly voters are just more engaged this time around.

More than 29,000 people have voted early in Mecklenburg County compared with about 20,000 four years ago during another mid-term primary.

The Mecklenburg County Elections Director expects at least 7,000 more people to vote early after they get in the numbers for today and tomorrow.

The director adds that early voting turnout at three voting sites in the county, one in University and the Matthews and Mint Hill Libraries is up about 50 percent compared with 2018.

One voter says there are many reasons to come out and cast a ballot.

“We’ve got quite a few issues involved, we’ve got the economy, we’ve got affordable housing, you’ve got the abortion thing, which is quite a bit more than it used to be, more than it’s been in a while,” said Charles Hodges, who voted early in Mecklenburg County.

Polling sites are open until 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.