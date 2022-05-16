CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The countdown is on for the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

“Done all the testing of the equipment,” said Michael Dickerson, director of elections for Mecklenburg County. “We’ve made sure everything works, we’ve even done a complete test script of the entire ballot and sent it up to Raleigh.”

All those tests have gone well, according to Dickerson. Also, security measures have been put in place. Dickerson says there are several machines in different locations.

“We keep pieces separate, so that no two pieces are there until tomorrow morning. No three pieces are there until tomorrow morning when we have everything ready to go.”

So far, Mecklenburg County has seen a high number of voters during early voting; 42,000 have cast a ballot already.

Dickerson says the high turnout during the 2020 election helped prepare for this primary. Also, for those worried about a cyber-attack at the polls, Dickerson says his team has thought of that as well.

“None of this, the equipment we have, is attached to the internet, never is, never will be, never has been,” added Dickerson. “So, we don’t really concern ourselves with that electronic hacking concept that people say.”