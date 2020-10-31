Sunday: Trump campaigns in Hickory, Pence in Boone for worship service

BOONE, N.C. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Boone on Sunday to attend a worship service with Franklin Graham, according to a statement from the Office of the Vice President.

The full statement is provided below:

“On Sunday, November 1st, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Boone, North Carolina. There, the Vice President will attend a Sunday worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham. Later that day, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.”

Pence greeted several hundred supporters at the Piedmont Triad International Airport Tuesday afternoon for a “Make America Great Again” rally.

The vice president jogged from the runway to the podium where he was introduced by Senator Thom Tillis.

“We secured our border, supported law enforcement, stood for life, liberty and the Constitution of the United States of America,” he told the crowd.

Pence spent much of his time speaking pointing to the Trump administration’s record when it came to the economy and economic recovery.

“The last president, remember the summer of 2016 he said the manufacturing jobs they lost were never coming back. He asked rhetorically, ‘what magic wand do you have?’” Pence said. “We didn’t need a magic wand. We just needed president Donald Trump in the White House. 500,000 manufacturing jobs created in our first three years, including 13,000 right here in the Tar Heel State.”

Addressing the COVID-19 crisis, Pence said the administration is working swiftly on a vaccine.

“We developed therapeutics and medicines that are saving lives and working with the incredible Research Triangle right here in North Carolina. We are on track to have the first safe and effective coronavirus vaccine before the end of this year,” he said.

That resonated with supporters who told FOX8 they want to see kids back in school despite the risk of COVID-19.

“We just secured 150 million point of care tests, 15 minute little card tests. We’re distributing 150 million to school nurses all over this state and all over this nation,” Pence said.

“I think what we’ve seen in the past six months has been entirely truthfully ridiculous,” said Gene Heaney, who attended the rally.

The vice president closed out with a single message:

“Friends don’t let friends vote alone,” Pence said, drawing cheers.

“Very positive and encouraging to get us Americans out to get other people to vote, not that we need to vote. We need to get everyone else out to vote,” said supporter Macy Carmichael.

The vice president also cheered the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, something voters said they were excited about after watching hearings.

Attendees were asked to wear masks and signs warned about the possible risk of COVID-19.

Supporters said they felt safe with precautions being taken.