US Postal Service ordered to search Greensboro, Mid-Carolinas facilities for undelivered ballots again after failing to meet first deadline

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new court order means that North Carolina post offices must search facilities again for any ballots that have not yet made it to election boards amid a federal lawsuit.

This news comes after the Greensboro USPS admitted in court filings that it delivered only 72.92% of mail-in ballots after facing a court order to make sure all reached their destinations.

Post offices across the Mid-Carolinas and Greensboro districts will be required to search facilities again and make sure all ballots reach their respective election boards no later than 5 p.m. Friday.

The postal service will sweep facilities in the morning and evening on Friday, but USPS has been told that the evening sweep must allow enough time to get any ballots found to the board of elections by the deadline.

Plant managers and district managers will be required to identify and report the number of ballots found, dated on or before Nov. 3.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, of Washington, D.C., told the postal service that the agency had to search for any mail-in ballots still waiting to be delivered at 27 facilities across several battleground states.

The judge told the postal service that they had until Tuesday afternoon to make sure all of those completed ballot reached their destinations.

USPS told the judge that the agency reviewed all 220 facilities handling election mail daily, including the morning of Election Day. The postal service planned to conduct another sweep hours before polling places closed.

Data shows that the postal service was only able to process ballots at a rate of 72.92% in Greensboro on Election Day.

Greensboro was not alone. The postal service reported that cities in other battleground states, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, had also processed ballots at a rate less than 80%.

Latest headlines