Trump to headline North Carolina GOP convention in June

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Fox News) – Former President Trump will travel to North Carolina early next month to headline the state Republican Party’s annual convention.

The North Carolina GOP says the former president will attend its state convention in Greenville on Saturday, June 5 and will speak at the convention dinner. The state party’s Monday morning announcement of the Trump stop in North Carolina was shared first with Fox News.

Trump’s address will be his first outside of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., since his keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 28 in Florida.

