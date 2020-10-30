Tillis to campaign in Charlotte, Greensboro in final weekend before Election Day

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a televised debate with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)

Sen. Thom Tillis will make campaign stops in Charlotte and Greensboro Saturday, as part of his final push for votes ahead of Election Day.

Tillis and his wife will join U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley to greet supporters in Charlotte at 9 a.m. at Noble Smoke.

The senator will then travel to Greensboro for a Get Out the Vote rally with Congressman Ted Budd.

Tillis has made frequent appearances in the final days of his reelection bid, including attending several rallies with Vice President Mike Pence.

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham has kept his campaign events more discreet since he acknowledged exchanging suggestive texts with a woman who’s not his wife earlier this month. The Associated Press reported Cunningham and the woman had an intimate encounter as recent as July.

Despite Cunningham’s controversial texts, he, former Vice President Joe Biden and Governor Roy Cooper are all in positions to win their races in North Carolina, according to a Meredith Poll.

