CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. supreme court announced they would hear a case centered around North Carolina’s maps of federal voting districts.

The case, Moore vs. Harper, involved North Carolina’s House Speaker, Tim Moore.

“The map that we have for this year’s election, 2022, was basically drawn by the trial court with some special masters, the Republicans in the legislature were not happy about that,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, Political Science Professor at Catawba College.

So now, Moore, along with other Republicans from the State Legislature, want to restore their original redistricting map. It was rejected by the State’s Supreme Court, as a violation of the state constitution.

Dr. Michael Bitzer explained what types of changes we could see if Republicans win in the high court.

“Yes, Republicans control here in North Carolina. But Democrats could turn around and say, you know, this is the law of the land. Now, that the U.S. Supreme Court has spoken, we can do what Republicans are doing in North Carolina in a variety of states. And this will, I think, only further exacerbate the partisan divide that we see in our country,” Bitzer explained.

If the North Carolina Republicans win in the Supreme Court case, it would give state legislatures sole authority to make the rules in federal elections, even if the rules they created violate state constitutions and lead to gerrymandering.

Democratic North Carolina Congresswoman, Deborah Ross is very concerned the High Court will side with Republicans.

“The North Carolina General Assembly could go back and redraw all these lines in a way that suppresses the vote of minorities and people they disagree with, and there would be nothing to stop it. Nothing. So of course it could affect my election, but it could affect every member of the General Assembly, every member of Congress,” Ross said.

QCN reached out to Speaker Moore’s office for an interview but he was not available. The Supreme Court will hear this case in their next session in October.