State Supreme Court recount will be conducted this week

A recount of more than five million votes will be conducted this week in North Carolina’s Supreme Court Chief Justice contest.

The current Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, requested the recount after losing to Republican Paul Newby by less than 400 cotes out of nearly 5.4 million casted.

“We cannot express enough gratitude for the hard work of our county boards of elections, who continue to ensure accurate and fair results in this election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Recounts are an important part of the elections process that help guarantee voters’ wishes are realized in the closest of contests.”

A recount can be requested if the margin is within 10,000 votes.

All 100 counties will take part in the recount.

