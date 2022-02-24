CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The next time you head to the ballot box, you could find yourself in a different voting district than in previous years.

Wednesday, a panel of North Carolina judges threw out the electoral maps drawn by republicans, the second time in two weeks a state court has thrown out the maps, claiming they were unfairly advantages to the GOP.

This time, the court released its own maps, drawn by a bipartisan panel of experts, which many experts believe will be favorable to Democrats.

For instance, Mecklenburg County now has an additional congressional district, which is expected to lean democratic.

“I think Democrats have to be extraordinarily happy with some safe seats and some competitive seats that could produce some wins,” said Dr. David McLennan, a political science professor at Meredith College.

Republican lawmakers and voting rights groups both immediately appealed the decision.

The state Supreme Court could step in, as they did two weeks ago.

“On behalf of Republican voters all across North Carolina I am extremely disappointed that the courts have hijacked our elections and substituted their version of a Congressional Map for the Map drawn by the Legislature,” said NC Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley.

The new maps, if they stay, could throw the political races into a frenzy.

New democratic faces are expected to run in the newly created Mecklenburg County district.

Republican Madison Cawthorn, who had originally planned to run in a district closer to Charlotte, is considered likely to run now in the westernmost electoral district of the state.

Meanwhile, voting rights groups have come out against the court’s decision to keep the state legislative electoral maps.

“We are appealing today’s decision from the Wake County Superior Court approving discriminatory state legislative voting districts,” said Hilary Harris Klein, Senior Counsel for Voting Rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. “The General Assembly must be held accountable to our state’s Constitution and fundamental freedoms, instead of maintaining their power at the expense of Black residents in Eastern North Carolina. We appreciate the bipartisan efforts of the trial court and Special Masters to remedy illegalities in the Congressional map, but justice that is partial is no justice at all.”