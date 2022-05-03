RICHMOND, Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of Republican North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s biggest scandals is now in federal court.

The State Board of Elections is challenging his right to be on the ballot for re-election.

Congressman Cawthorn was not physically in court Tuesday, May 3, as North Carolina’s Primary Election is exactly two weeks from today.

In March 2022, polls showed 49 percent of likely primary voters would support Cawthorn, but in April, it dropped to 38 percent.

The past few weeks have been pretty challenging for Cawthorn, with a new issue coming to the surface almost every day. Nevertheless, Cawthorn is fighting back, and Tuesday’s hearing is an example of that.

Cawthorn is suing the State Board of Elections Office for unconstitutionally challenging his candidacy.

Attorneys on both sides were given extra time to make their arguments because of the urgency of this case with the NC Primary Election being so close.

This is what Cawthorn had to say over a year ago, “The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans, hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice.”

Chief Legal Correspondent Seema Iyer sat in on the case Tuesday and broke down the legal arguments.