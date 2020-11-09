Seven North Carolina counties meeting to consider over 3k absentee ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Seven county boards of elections, including Watauga County, are meeting Monday to consider at least 3,200 additional absentee by-mail ballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

All ballots approved by the counties will be added to the unofficial state results.

“We are nearing the finish line,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We ask that the public please be patient as county boards of elections, as required, continue to count all eligible ballots that arrive by mail, conduct thorough post-election audits and certify their results.”

Counties will continue meeting through Friday to consider more absentee ballots that arrive to their offices through Thursday, November 12 as long as they were postmarked on or before Election Day.

Last week, 10 counties added 4,750 ballots to the state’s total.

Counties meeting Monday include:

Buncombe to consider at least 806 absentee ballots

Craven to consider at least 246 absentee ballots

Cumberland to consider at least 950 absentee ballots

Johnston to consider at least 400 absentee ballots

Onslow to consider at least 500 absentee ballots

Person to consider at least 68 absentee ballots

Watauga to consider at least 230 absentee ballots

NCSBE said that about 94,900 voters who requested an absentee ballot had not yet returned an accepted ballot as of Monday morning.

Another 40,766 provisional ballots across the state will be researched to determine whether the voter was eligible as well.

State law mandates that county boards of elections must complete their processes and canvas the election on November 13. NCSBE will meet on November 24 to certify the results.

