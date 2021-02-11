Report: N.C. sees surge of Republicans changing party affiliation following Capitol riot

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nearly 8,000 North Carolina Republicans changed party affiliation in the weeks following the U.S. Capitol riots, according to a report by the New York Times.

The Times reported that 3,007 changed their affiliation in the first week after the riot, 2,850 changed the next week and 2,120 changed the week after that.

State G.O.P. officials have downplayed the significance in the changes, the Time said.

Tim Wigginton, the communications director for the state party, called the changes “relatively small swings over a short period of time.

Around 650 Democrats had changed their party affiliation during those weeks.