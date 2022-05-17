HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’ve seen a concerted effort to get out the vote at the in the area of Hendersonville where the Madison Cawthorn headquarters is located, including numerous campaign signs and digital billboards.

There are a significant number of local races that people will be watching, but the N.C. District 11 race is one that everyone will be watching.

Queen City News has been telling you about the spotlight on the congressional race there, specifically the Republican primary where Cawthorn is fighting to keep his seat.

Going into the polls closing, we know that N.C. District 11 voted early more than any other district, but how this is panning out we won’t know until the results come in.

The Cawthorn camp is expecting a win Tuesday night, but the question will be whether it will be enough.