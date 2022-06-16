CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina’s Senate Race is heating up, with both candidates putting their campaigns into high gear as poll numbers inch closer and closer.

Congressman Ted Budd had a comfortable lead ahead of former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley these last few weeks, but a couple recent polls are showing a shift in the race. So, what’s changed?

The first poll conducted right after the primary, by East Carolina University, showed Budd with an eight-point lead over Beasley. The next poll, recently done by Civitas, dropped Budd’s lead to only two points ahead of Beasley. And now, just a few days ago, WRAL released their poll that shows Beasley taking the lead by four points.

But Dr. Michael Bitzer, a Political Science Professor at Catawba College, said these polls should be taken with a grain of salt.

“Polls are simply snapshots in time. And we know that North Carolina is going to be a competitive battleground state can befall general election, and the polls tend to reflect that. I think people who focus on just one poll at one point in time, miss literally not just the trees, but the branches of trees. If you’re so focused on one leaf, you’re going to miss the dynamics of what else is happening in this race,” Bitzer said.

But why the sudden shift in these numbers? Is it due to recent events? Different polling sources? Wendy Melillo, a Professor at American University, and expert in Political Advertising, has her own hypothesis.

“We all like to say that we hate negative advertising. But the problem is, it has an effect on us,” Melillo said.

She says regardless of party affiliation, negative ads have a subconscious effect on voters.

“So, if you’re sitting on the fence, and you’re not sure about who you’re going to vote for, I would say, yes, it can, this type of information can sway you in some way,” Melillo said.

Bitzer said Republicans have a slight advantage right now, but if Democrats mobilize and energize their base, pump money into it, it should turn out to be one of the most expensive and competitive races in the country.

“There could be wild swings in this race. But everybody that I know, and that I’ve been looking at in terms of this race, say that this is going to be a competitive race,” Bitzer said.

Bitzer says the number of swing voters in North Carolina has drastically decreased in recent years, so the outcome of this race depends on which party gets its base to the polls.