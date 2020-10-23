President Trump visiting NC on Saturday after backing federal recognition for Lumbee Tribe

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump will be making another trip to North Carolina as Election Day 2020 nears.

On Oct. 24, the president will make an appearance in Lumberton, days after voicing support for federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe, whose more than 55,000 members reside primarily in Robeson, Hoke, Cumberland and Scotland counties.

“As President, I am committed to looking out for the needs of every American, including those of Native American heritage,” noted Trump in the press release.

Federal recognition will give eligible people in the Lumbee Tribe access to services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes.

According to a release from Trump’s campaign, the president will appear at 12:30 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds located at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Doors for the event open at 9:30 a.m.

The president made a stop on Wednesday in Gastonia and has made several appearances to the Tar Heel state in recent weeks.