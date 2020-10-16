Over 333,000 ballots cast in NC on first day of early voting; potentially sets new record

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina may have set a new early voting record after 330,000 voters cast ballots on the first day the polls opened across the state, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

NCSBE said it “believes” the number of ballots cast beat the previous early voting record and easily topped the number of first day of early voting ballots during the last presidential election in 2016 when nearly 166,000 ballots were cast statewide.

Additional data are in: More than 333,000 voters cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in North Carolina. We *believe* that is a one-day early voting record, beating the 304,000 total on Friday, November 4, 2016. Way to go NC voters!#ncpol#YourVoteCountsNC — NCSBE (@NCSBE) October 16, 2020

“The State Board of Elections is glad to see North Carolina voters taking advantage of the different options to cast a ballot,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “The county boards of elections and election workers worked diligently to ensure a successful first day of early voting. We thank them for their heroic efforts.”

As of Friday morning, 362, 328 one-stop early voting ballots and 556,367 absentee ballots had been cast.

1,350,599 absentee ballots have been requested by voters. 7,292,471 North Carolinians have registered to vote statewide.

Voters in Mecklenburg County can choose to cast their ballot at any of the following designated voting locations:

Spectrum Center — 333 E. Trade Street Bank of America Stadium — 800 S. Mint Street Cornelius Town Hall — 21445 Catawba Avenue North County Library — 16500 Holly Crest Lane Queens Sports Complex at Marion Diehl Park — 2229 Tyvola Road Former Wells Fargo — 4525 Sharon Road Mountain Island Lake Library — 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way Allegra Westbrooks/Beatties Ford Library — 2412 Beatties Ford Road Hornets Nest Park — 6301 Beatties Ford Road Carmel Commons Shopping Center — 7601 Pineville-Matthews Road UNCC Belk Gymnasium — 8911 University Road Old Pier One (University area) — 8802 JW Clay Boulevard Bojangles Entertainment Complex — 2700 E. Independence Boulevard Renaissance West STEAM Academy — 3241 New Renaissance Way West Boulevard Library — 2157 W. Boulevard Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center — 2921 Tuckaseegee Road Mallard Creek High School — 3825 Johnston Oehler Road West Charlotte High School — 2219 Senior Drive East Mecklenburg High School — 6800 Monroe Road Hough High School — 12420 Bailey Road Independence High School — 1967 Patriot Drive Providence High School — 1800 Pineville-Matthews Road Olympic High School — 4301 Sandy Porter Road Ardrey Kell High School — 10220 Ardrey Kell Road South Mecklenburg High School — 8900 Park Road Myers Park High School — 2400 Colony Road North Mecklenburg High School — 11201 Old Statesville Road Butler High School — 1810 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Garinger High School — 1100 Eastway Drive Southwest Middle School — 13624 Steele Creek Road Community House Middle School — 9500 Community House Road Matthews Elementary School — 200 E. McDowell Street Hickory Grove Elementary School — 6300 Highland Avenue

Early voting hours (October 15- October 31):

Weekdays: 8 a.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. -5 p.m.

North Carolina’s regular voter registration deadline has passed, but the state offers same-day voter registration at early voting locations. This allows eligible individuals to register, or update their information and then immediately cast their ballot while there.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE