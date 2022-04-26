CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another North Carolina Republican Primary U.S. Senate debate is being held Tuesday night, and once again Congressman Ted Budd will not be in attendance. Budd is still polling as the clear front-runner to secure the Republican nomination, but it wasn’t always this clear.

North Carolina’s Senate Primary shifted on June 6, 2021. Former President Donald Trump gave his full support and endorsement to Budd. This endorsement changed the dynamics of the race and bumped Ted Budd into becoming one of the front-runners instantly. But support from Trump comes with strings attached, meaning loyalty to the former President and all that he believes in.

In a September 2021 interview with the AP, a reporter asked Budd “Joe Biden 2020, did he win the election fair and square?” Budd responded, “He did. He’s the legitimate president.” Queen City News asked Budd if he still believes that.

“So he is the president, but I have tremendous constitutional concerns about how the election of 2020 happened, have voiced those concerns. That was about 30 seconds out of a 30-minute interview that has been clipped and promoted by my opponents,” Budd explained.

Budd said after that AP interview resurfaced, he explained to Trump that his comments were taken out of context.

“They tried to do it to split me from and lose President Trump’s support. But he’s been very, very direct in supporting me. Actually, the second time he endorsed me it was a result of that because he knows I’m friendly with him. And he knows that election integrity is an issue for me.”

But backing from Trump doesn’t guarantee Budd the Republican nomination, with former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory closely following Budd in the polls.

“I think we’ve had five polls with the average of 12 and a half points advantage, that’s great. We’re gonna run like we’re 10 points behind,” Budd said.

Usually, elected leaders, who are currently in office, shy away from endorsing candidates during a primary, but Budd broke barriers when it came to that unspoken rule. North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson surprised many when he threw his support behind Budd just a couple of months before the primary. Especially since Robinson had spoken so highly of Congressman Mark Walker, another Republican opponent, just a few weeks prior.

“Congressman Walker is a fighter, Congressman Walker is a fighter. I love this man. You go all the way to the top brother, you know what you will do, you know God has got your back and what little bit I can do, I’m gonna do for you as well. So thank you for being here. We appreciate you. God bless you,” Robinson said at an event with Walker in March 2022.

But Budd has a different perspective on Robinson’s remarks.

“That was my opponent’s strategy, is just to follow the Lieutenant Governor around,” he said.

Budd has been highly criticized by his opponents for not participating in any debates, but claims there are more important things on his schedule.

“What do we do with the remaining four and a half weeks that we have? And do I spend it talking to a TV camera? Or do I spend it talking to voters that I haven’t yet met? So it’s really a choice, and we’re making the choice, week by week.”

Whatever Budd is doing seems to be working. The most recent polls show him in the lead, over McCrory and Walker. But it’s important to note, that a large portion of Republicans in those polls said they were undecided, so things could shift very easily by the time May 17, 2022 rolls around.