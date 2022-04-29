CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For some Charlotteans, he’s known as “Mayor Pat”, for most North Carolinians he’s “Governor McCrory”, but he wants to take on a new role as one of North Carolina’s senators.

The only thing standing in his way right now is a Congressman who has the support of the former President. But Governor Pat McCrory said he has the truth and the people on his side.

For a man who’s been involved in North Carolina politics for more than three decades, Pat McCrory has the name recognition that most candidates strive for.

“I’m a person of accomplishment, who saved the North Carolina economy and who built a great city here. And now I want to bring that talent and skill to save the American dream,” said McCrory.

McCrory served on the Charlotte City Council as an At-Large member for six years and was the Mayor for 14 years. He went on to become North Carolina’s governor in 2013, but only served one term after losing to Roy Cooper.

McCrory calls himself a “Reagan Republican”, referencing the policies of former President Ronald Reagan. But unfortunately for McCrory, times have changed in the Republican party. According to recent polls, the majority of Republican voters are maintaining their loyalty to a more recent former president, Donald Trump.

“You can’t pick people that have already lost two races, you can’t pick people who have already lost two races,” Trump said during a speech while announcing his endorsement of Congressman Ted Budd. Trump was referencing McCrory when making comments about candidates who have lost two races, which McCrory lost twice when running for governor.

“I have not sought the endorsement of anybody, including President Trump. Because, first of all, I don’t want to be beholden to anyone. When I become a senator, I don’t want to owe anyone,” McCrory said.

But a Trump endorsement does come with its perks. After he announced his support for Budd, the candidate instantly gained traction in the race. Now Budd is in the lead and has a super PAC, Club for Growth, spending millions of dollars in advertisements on his behalf, some of which are blatant attacks on McCrory.

“Governor Pat McCrory put liberals in charge of the state textbook commission appointing a democrat majority. His commission mandated textbooks written by radical woke professors pushing critical race theory teaching our kids to hate America,” one of the advertisements said.

“It’s a total lie and should be taken off the air. In fact, I did not appoint any of those committee members, they were appointed by the superintendent of public schools by statute, I had to accept their nominations, which means the superintendent of public schools, who was a Democrat at the time, made those appointments,” McCrory responded when asked about the commercials.

McCrory, Budd, and former Congressman Mark Walker are currently the highest polling candidates in this race. They were all invited to participate in a Queen City News debate this week, yet only McCrory and Walker showed up. This was the fourth and final debate Budd skipped.

“Ted Budds doing what Joe Biden did. And that’s hide during the campaign. He’s even worse than Joe Biden with that regard. He’s not only hiding, he’s refusing to debate. And that’s an insult and disrespectful to the voters of North Carolina.”

McCrory, on the other hand, has shown up to every debate and voiced his opinion on hot-topic issues, like immigration on the Southern Border, inflation, energy independence and more.

“We’re going to win this race, it’s going to be a close race. But we’re going to win this race because the undecided, which includes both Republicans and independents that can vote in the primary are gonna come our way.”