CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Congressman Mark Walker was the first Republican candidate to announce his campaign for Senator Burr’s seat. But now, he’s trailing behind two powerhouse North Carolina politicians, Congressman Ted Budd and former Governor Pat McCrory.

Despite the polls putting Walker in third place, behind Budd and Walker, he’s confident his conservative values and consistent track record will set him apart from his competition. Walker represented North Carolinians in Congress for six years, before deciding he wanted to run for a U.S. Senate seat. Prior to those six years, Walker spent the last 16 years as a Baptist pastor.

“After President Barack Obama won the election, second term, I literally got up out of the living room, walked down the hallway to my wife who was working in the bedroom, and I said, kind of held it back my shoulders, I said, ‘Babe, I’m running for the United States Congress.’”

But Walker’s wife, who’s a trauma nurse specialist, had some valid questions and concerns.

“She said, ‘Do you know anybody in Raleigh or even Washington, DC?’ I said, ‘No, I probably should.’ But we took a step of faith, got through a primary runoff and a general election and had a wonderful time serving the people of North Carolina.”

Walker’s lack of connections with the DC elite and wealthy super PACs might not have been an issue when Walker ran for Congress, but it’s proved to be one during his campaign for Senate.

“The endorsement went to Budd. We believe and have good information that that was Mr. Meadows, who I had some friction with from time to time. So it’s politics, sometimes the internal politics that we see, Mr. Meadows encouraged President Trump at the time to go with Mr. Budd. And that is why that endorsement was really unveiled the way that it was.”

Mark Meadows is former President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff. Meadows is also a politician with strong North Carolina ties, and according to Walker a lot of swag with Trump.

But the strain on Walker and Trump’s relationship didn’t just start or end with Meadows. In 2016, Walker condemned Trump’s comments about sexual assault, captured on tape by Access Hollywood. He called them vile and said America deserves better.

Now, Walker is trailing behind Budd and McCrory, both of whom have millions of dollars and significant name recognition.

“Now, that’s after $5 million of DC dark money that’s been spent on Mr. Budd’s campaign in the last month, which did give him a bump. We don’t have a DC Super PAC or dark money supporting us. So we are really holding our money and are spending our ad buys into the last three or four weeks. Once we do that, we believe the race will very much tighten up.”

A poll done by Queen City News, Emerson College and the Hill found that 38% of likely voters favored Budd, 22% favored McCrory, and 9% favored Walker. But Walker says his campaign’s internal polling is showing much different numbers.

“We have done two in the last month. We do see now that Mr. Budd over the last month has taken a lead over McCrory. We’re trailing McCrory, we have ourselves in the middle teens with Mr. Budd in the low 30’s and Mr. McCrory in the low 20s.”