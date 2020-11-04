North Carolina voters choose Election Day experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Voters lined up at Thrift Baptist Church on Tuesday had the choice to vote by mail or vote early – but chose to wait until Election Day.

“I’ve always voted on Election Day out of tradition and out of habit,” said a voter, who arrived to the church right before the polls opened on Tuesday morning. “It’s in my neighborhood. This is my assigned spot. And today is the day.”

The polls opened at 6:30 AM Tuesday, where prior to the doors unlocking to voters, a line was wrapped around the west Charlotte church on Moores Chapel Road.

Mecklenburg County has nearly 250 polling locations on Election Day. To keep voters and workers safe, masks and hand sanitizer are available, and social distancing is being enforced. These are just some of the numerous precautions in place.

Voters waiting in line to cast a ballot told FOX 46 that they appreciate the safety measures being put in place at precincts during the pandemic.

Some considered mailing in a ballot because of concerns about COVID-19 but preferred to cast their ballot on Election Day. The safety precautions eased concerns.

“There’s been so much confusion about the mail-in ballots,” a voter said. “I was just like nah, I’d rather go there to the polls myself and make sure my vote is counted.”

Poll observers are monitoring several sites to document potential problems at polling locations.

North Carolinians must be in line by 7:30 PM Tuesday to cast a ballot.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE