‘No significant issues’ found in NC elections audit

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said very few discrepancies were reported in a hand-to-eye audit of all 100 county boards of elections for the 2020 general election.

Of the 200 voting groups that were audited, only 13 found any difference between the machine count and the human count. All 13 discrepancies were three votes or fewer.

“We are glad to see that no significant issues were found during the audit,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “North Carolinians can be confident that their votes count.”

The state’s audit compares the machine count of ballots with hand-to-eye counts to make sure voting equipment recorded voters’ choices accurately.

NCSBE said that most of the differences in the statewide audit were attributed to human errors like marks outside of the bubble or error during the hand count itself.

The State Board plans to certify statewide results for most federal, statewide, multi-district and judicial contests on November 24. A recount for a North Carolina Supreme Court race is just beginning.

