(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just weeks away from the North Carolina primary, a super PAC tied to a leading Republican is out with a new ad attacking freshman Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

The ad from Results for NC, which is aligned with Sen. Thom Tillis, accuses Cawthorn of lying about fellow republicans and getting accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Lying about conservatives, stolen Valor, Madison Cawthorn lies for the limelight,” says the ad.

The group is spending more than $300,000 to air the TV spot, according to federal election records.

“I think it’s a fairly hard-hitting ad that goes after the congressman. It certainly doesn’t pull any punches when it says, basically, that Madison Cawthorn has been lying for a considerable amount of time,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College.

Once seen as a rising star in the Republican Party, Cawthorn has found himself at odds with many of his colleagues.

The ad also hints at Cawthorn’s recent controversy where he said his republican colleagues had invited him to parties with sex and drugs.

“This is fairly rare in terms of party politics, but Madison Cawthorn hasn’t been shy about trying to challenge the Republican establishment,” Bitzer said.

A spokesperson for Cawthorn didn’t respond to requests for comment.