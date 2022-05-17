GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is your local election headquarters. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday across the State of North Carolina.

Queen City News is closely watching District 14’s Congressional Race. It’s the first one since the district was formed following the 2020 census.

The new district combines a historically blue Mecklenburg County with a historically red Gaston County. At least three political analysis organizations feel that this district will go blue in the General Election this November.

To add to that, Queen City News hasn’t seen a lot of voter turnout at the polling places on the Gaston County side. Early voter totals show about 8,500 people cast early voting ballots in Gaston County’s District 14, and since QCN has been out on Tuesday, very few people have been seen coming in to vote.

One voter said he thinks the low turnout is a combination of this election being a mid-term primary and low faith in our government.

“There are a lot of issues that haven’t been resolved. Trump made a lot of promises he didn’t keep. Biden has made a lot of promises he hadn’t kept,” one local voter said.

On the Democratic ballot, Jeff Jackson is facing Ram Mammadov. On the Republican ticket, Pat Harrigan is taking on Jonathan Simpson. QCN will be following the candidates through the results Tuesday evening.