NC voters head to the polls for early voting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lines are forming outside of early voting locations across North Carolina.

Thursday kicks off the early voting period in, which will run through October 31.

In Mecklenburg County, Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson predicts at least 60 percent of the roughly 770,000 registered voters will vote during the 17-day, early-voting period.

Voters in Mecklenburg County can choose to cast their ballot at any of the following designated voting locations:

Spectrum Center — 333 E. Trade Street Bank of America Stadium — 800 S. Mint Street Cornelius Town Hall — 21445 Catawba Avenue North County Library — 16500 Holly Crest Lane Queens Sports Complex at Marion Diehl Park — 2229 Tyvola Road Former Wells Fargo — 4525 Sharon Road Mountain Island Lake Library — 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way Allegra Westbrooks/Beatties Ford Library — 2412 Beatties Ford Road Hornets Nest Park — 6301 Beatties Ford Road Carmel Commons Shopping Center — 7601 Pineville-Matthews Road UNCC Belk Gymnasium — 8911 University Road Old Pier One (University area) — 8802 JW Clay Boulevard Bojangles Entertainment Complex — 2700 E. Independence Boulevard Renaissance West STEAM Academy — 3241 New Renaissance Way West Boulevard Library — 2157 W. Boulevard Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center — 2921 Tuckaseegee Road Mallard Creek High School — 3825 Johnston Oehler Road West Charlotte High School — 2219 Senior Drive East Mecklenburg High School — 6800 Monroe Road Hough High School — 12420 Bailey Road Independence High School — 1967 Patriot Drive Providence High School — 1800 Pineville-Matthews Road Olympic High School — 4301 Sandy Porter Road Ardrey Kell High School — 10220 Ardrey Kell Road South Mecklenburg High School — 8900 Park Road Myers Park High School — 2400 Colony Road North Mecklenburg High School — 11201 Old Statesville Road Butler High School — 1810 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Garinger High School — 1100 Eastway Drive Southwest Middle School — 13624 Steele Creek Road Community House Middle School — 9500 Community House Road Matthews Elementary School — 200 E. McDowell Street Hickory Grove Elementary School — 6300 Highland Avenue

Early voting hours (October 15- October 31):

Weekdays: 8 a.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. -5 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, state and federal funds were used to purchase personal protection equipment to protect poll workers and voters who will participate in in-person voting.

Dickerson says you can expect to see poll workers wearing masks and face shields, sneeze guards and hand sanitizing areas.

Voters will also notice enhanced cleaning and social distancing signage. Dickerson says poll workers will be limiting the number of voters inside buildings, by queuing people up outside until it is time to cast their ballot.

“We’ll be following CDC guidelines,” Dickerson said. “My goal is to keep my poll workers safe and all the voters safe.”

Masks will not be required for voters, but encouraged.

“I’m asking that everyone please wear a mask for the safety of the workers,” Dickerson said.

Despite the pandemic, 80 percent of the county’s poll workers returned to assist in carrying out election needs. Dickerson says the vacancies that were open filled up quickly. About 1,500 election workers will be spread out across the county’s 33 voting locations.

North Carolina’s regular voter registration deadline has passed, but the state offers same-day voter registration at early voting locations. This allows eligible individuals to register, or update their information and then immediately cast their ballot while there.

Democracy North Carolina (Democracy NC) is a nonpartisan, voting advocacy group that educates people on same-day voter registration. Kamaria Lawrence, the group’s Regional Managing Organizer for the Western Piedmont Region, says this service helps with voter turnout.

“It ensures more people have the opportunity to cast their vote,” Lawrence said.

Democracy NC does a lot of in-person, outreach efforts to reach voters across the state. A lot of that work includes going into neighborhoods to host events or assisting in community functions where they can share educational information on voting rules and procedures. Because of the pandemic, they’ve scaled down some of their in-person events and increased their online presence to educate.

“Voting is the right thing to do,” Lawrence said. “Each person in the United States has power. If you register and if you vote, that is a method of using your power responsibly.”

According to the North Carolina Board of Elections Website, people taking advantage of same-day voter registration at early voting sites will need to fill out a North Carolina Voter Registration Application and prove their residence by showing any of the following documents with their current name and address:

North Carolina driver’s license

Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, provided that the card includes the voter’s current name and address.

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.

A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.

