NC Elections workers ‘must’ write on pre-election day ballots; election board addresses rumors

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections said election workers “must” write an identifying number on ballots cast before the November 3 election day.

Social media rumors had suggested that if an election worker writes on a ballot, it will invalidate that ballot. NCSBE said that is not true.

All absentee ballots, including one-stop ballots, will have an identifying number on the ballot and is required by law.

The number allows the ballot to be retrieved in case of a voter challenge, like if the voter dies before Election Day or double votes. It can also be used in case of a successful election protest.

Election Day ballots will not have anything written on them unless they are provisional ballots.

Some North Carolina counties will also have the voting precinct number so absentee ballots can be sorted into the proper precincts.

