More than 1,000 mail-in ballots to be counted in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In just about 24 hours, Mecklenburg County election leaders will be hand-counting a little more than 1,000 mail-in ballots that have arrived after Election Day.

There are legal votes and legal ballots that were filled out and postmarked on or before Election Day. This process happens every election year, but with the race so tight, more eyes are on the process.

You’ve probably driven by the building in Midtown Charlotte at 741 Park Plaza and not given it a second thought.

In the back, is the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections and this room is where board members will examine, process, and tabulate mail-in ballots. The process happens with every election.

“I only counted absentee by mail in 2016, about 25,000. I think I sent out about 35 or 36,000 ballots.”

The year the number of mail-in ballots is in the hundreds of thousands for Mecklenburg County.

FOX 46 was the only Charlotte station that attended a board meeting last month where thousands of mail-in ballots were processed before Election Day.

Legally, mail-in ballots can be processed after Election Day if they are received in the mail by Nov. 12 and are postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

“This process is no different. We still have to accept absentee ballots that are postmarked and delivered to our office.”

The board is bi-partisan, made up of Democrats and Republicans. They count mail-in ballots from each day to ensure the number is correct. Then they give the Board of Elections approval to open the envelopes and take out the ballot.

The ballots are then placed into a machine to be processed. If a ballot is filled out incorrectly or a witness signature is missing, it’s the bi-partisan boards job to come up with a fair solution so the vote will be counted.

Friday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. and will be open to the public like they always have been.

