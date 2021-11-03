Monroe Mayoral candidates have a vision to move the city forward

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — All candidates were optimistic and very pleased with the early voting returns leading up to election day. All three have the same goal and that’s to keep Monroe moving in the right direction, but the right way to do it depends on the background of each candidate in the race.

Robert Yanacsek is ready to go from wearing the blue of CMPD to handling business in the city of Monroe.

“I retired officially from CMPD yesterday. So, it’s my official first day of retirement,” said Yanacsek. “We have 7,000 homes already approved and yet to be built in Monroe alone and 3,000 more in the pipe, so we’re almost double of the homes in the city. I have concerns whether or not the infrastructure can handle that load with police, fire, and medic. Let alone water and sewer.”

Monroe Mayor Pro Tem Marion Holloway feels the development is on track.

“Monroe is on the cusp of greatness,” added Holloway. “I’m excited to be part of it.”

Holloway has been on the council for the last four years and has seen much improvement.

“The last seven buildings in downtown Monroe sold in 60 days, the last two at over asking price. So, when investors see a good opportunity, they take advantage of it and that is what we are seeing in downtown Monroe.”

For Angelia James, it has been an interesting two months leading up to election day. Police released bodycam footage of James during a disturbance call at a local hotel, she said God spoke to her and said felons were living there.

James said when the September incident happened, she was physically, mentally, and emotionally tired. The council member was censured, but even through all of that, she has a plan to move the city of Monroe forward.

“I’m going to get the information from citizens, from my staff, and listen to our citizens,” says James. “They are a big part of the community, and they say we need to slow it down and that’s what we need to do, slow this growth down.”

Growth in the city of Monroe, keeping tax rates low, and attracting new business. That is the goal and all three say they will continue to do that, no matter who officially wins the race.