CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time in decades, Charlotte’s City Council election is happening in July, and for the first time ever a Republican slate is attempting to infiltrate a longtime Democratic majority council.

The Republican slate is considered Councilman Tariq Bokhari’s dream team. Bokhari is one of only two Republicans on the Charlotte City Council and because of that, he’s had limited opportunities to accomplish his goals. If even one of these Republicans gets elected, it will shake up this council and potentially the future of Charlotte.

So, who are these four Republican candidates?

They’re all political outsiders with different perspectives. Let’s start with Kyle Luebke, the first openly gay Republican to run for the Charlotte City Council. Luebke is a practicing attorney here in Charlotte and has a very clear priority if elected.

“We have a bus system, that is technically a government service, our transit system, we spend $250 million per year, but it’s not working for the people that actually utilize the system. It doesn’t work for me; I utilize the system. And I’ve missed buses quite a few times, because they just haven’t shown up or because they’ve been late,” Luebke, (R) At-Large candidate, said.

Luebke wants to shake up Charlotte’s transit system, which has recently faced increased scrutiny after a CATS bus driver was shot and killed, hundreds of drivers are calling out sick every week, and buses are either late, or don’t show up.

“I’m trying to be that pragmatic voice, that independent voice and discussing these issues where I say, you know, we do want people that have economic mobility, but we need to provide them the resources to be able to accomplish that,” Luebke said.

Carrie Olinski, a physician assistant, and new mom, says she decided to run for council to be a part of the solution, rather than continue to complain about the problems. Her main concern is public safety.

“For me, that has been my biggest and top priority, public safety, a lot of which I’m getting into this because I’m a new parent. And I thought I was like, oh, you know, I’ll wait for some of this stuff until she’s a little bit older, she’s at home, you know, it doesn’t impact me as much. But I had another mom really challenge me and say, hey this is everyone’s fight,” Olinski, (R) At-Large candidate, said.

Olinski has spent most of her career in the medical field, and far away from politics, but feels she could bring a unique and untapped perspective to the council.

“The things that have been echoing to me in nonprofits, residents, that I’ve been talking to is that they just don’t feel heard. And so, for me, that’s what I do in my job, I listen to my patients, and I listen to their entire story, because it allows me to effectively be able to help them,” Olinski said.

Charlie Mulligan, who grew up in Charlotte, said he saw his City Council failing in areas that he felt he could succeed. Despite running on the Republican ticket, he says that doesn’t mean he agrees with everything his party does. Mulligan considers himself a centrist.

“It means that I am interested in what is the best results for the most people and not interested in ideological “purity” for either a left or right perspective. And I think that’s what we need in the city. And honestly, that’s what voters in Charlotte want. They want people who will be willing to reach across the aisle, and who will be pragmatic in getting solutions,” Mulligan, (R) At-Large candidate, said.

So, what type of solutions does Mulligan think he can offer? Well for starters, he wants to create a more refined vision for Charlotte’s growth.

“I want to see Charlotte thriving, multicultural, and southern. And we know the parts of town that are thriving, we know the parts of town that are not, and I’ve been here for 31 years, that hasn’t really changed much in that time, we have to have answers for those parts of town,” Mulligan said.

As for David Merrill, one of his biggest concerns is affordable housing. Merrill works as a technology provider for people in the housing industry and didn’t have a call to politics until it showed up close to his front door.

“I have a neighbor that is probably going to be priced out of their home. And this person is part of the fabric of the community. He’s been here for almost 25 years. And there’s a house that is $700,000 was just built across the street from him a couple of years ago,” Merrill, (R) At-Large Candidate, said.

Merrill says he’s worried that when the property tax re-assessment comes out, his neighbor won’t be able to afford to continue living there.

“As a city, we can do a lot better with our aging and staying in place programs. But we also need to work with the state legislature to make sure that we’re fixing our homestead and our circuit breaker protections,” Merrill said.

All four Republicans said they’re not focusing on divisive national issues they have no control over, but rather the local issues impacting Charlotteans everyday.

“I think something that a lot of people misunderstand is that, you know, all Republicans just believe in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, and you know, just no government assistance or help. No, that’s, that’s not reality,” Luebke said.

The big day is July 26. Early voting numbers show a much larger Democratic turnout, but it’s widely known more Republicans show up to the ballot box on Election Day. So, there’s no real pulse on how these races could turn out until all the votes are counted.