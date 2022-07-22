CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The main political players in town have been Democrats for a longtime, but this summer election has brought some veterans we thought we’d never see again, back into the game.

For some voters, that might be a good thing. For others, it might not. That’s up to you to decide come July 26.

All four candidates running on the Democratic ticket are incumbents, some more recent than others, and they all have one consistent goal: Finishing what they started.

Charlotte’s City Council election this year is strange in the sense that it’s falling in July, and two of the Democratic at-large candidates we thought were done with politics, want their old jobs back.

James “Smuggie” Mitchell and Lawana Slack-Mayfield are both former councilmembers. Now they’re both back and hoping for Charlotte voters’ support once again.

“The issues that I started with, actually, in 2011, are still a major priority. And I think even more so today. And that was around economic development, community safety, and housing,” said Mayfield, (D) At-Large candidate.

Mayfield was in office until 2019, when she didn’t win re-election. Now she’s hoping to shake things up on the Council, but this time with years of experience and a few specific goals.

“The biggest challenge I’m seeing right now is talking to my elders in the community, who have been long term renters, who are being displaced, their rents are being increased $300 or more and they are already on fixed incomes. When we are looking at not even having the ability to build that is a challenge, but these are some of the issues that I brought up,” Mayfield said.

On the other hand, Mitchell voluntarily left office in January of 2021. He became CEO and partial owner of RJ Leeper Construction, a firm that does a ton of business with the city, so it was an obvious conflict of interest. Now he’s back, yet still owning 25 percent of the company, Queen City News asked him how he plans on handling this.

Mitchell: “So, my legal team told me I should not talk about that at this current time, but rest assure I will do the right thing.”

Emma Withrow: “What is the right thing?”

Mitchell: “I think the right thing, in my eyes, is you get below the 10% threshold. And so, you won’t violate the state guidelines.”

Conflict of interest controversies aside, Mitchell says he has big aspirations for the Queen City.

“Affordable housing, we got to be one community in one city. And we can’t just build our way out affordable housing, I think we got to address it from two areas, first is the rooftops and we need most of our affordable housing developers to have more funding so they can subsidize them. Number two is wages. We got to be a city that improves its wages, so people like you and I can earn more money, and we can get a quality place to stay and raise up families,” Mitchell, (D) At-Large candidate, said.

As for Councilmember Dimple Ajmera, she just wants to finish all the work she and the rest of the council have started. Ajmera supports the Unified Development Ordinance, which lays the legal groundwork for the future growth of Charlotte.

“The city has done a great job in providing opportunities in certain parts of our city. But there are parts of our city, especially East and West Charlotte, that has been left out of that growth and economic prosperity. So, we gotta make sure through udo that we’re providing the job centers where people live their 10-minute neighborhood concept that comes to fruition,” Ajmera said.

Even though the big picture plans are exciting to think about, Ajmera says staying focused on individual issues facing our community is how she wants to spend her next term.

“Really crime, congestion, and displacement. Those are three important issues that we must tackle to ensure that people have a good quality of life to live in our city,” Ajmera said.

Councilman Braxton Winston has his eye on the implementation of the City’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. After all, he has been one of the Council’s most supportive members of the plan, which abolishes single family zoning and establishes a whole new framework for the city. But in order for that plan to actually go through, the UDO has to get passed first.

“Once we get this UDO passed, which should happen before the next council is set, we have to dive right into the small area plan, planning process. And that is really where the rubber hits the road. That’s where we are going. The neighborhoods are going to have to really depend on the ability to organize and get people to the table, get representative folks at the table,” Winston, (D) incumbent, said.

Making Charlotte more equitable has been a priority of Winston’s since day one, and he’s hoping the voters give him more time to push that forward.

“I really want to get this arts and culture policy working the way it’s supposed to. Because if done right, you know that can have an incredible impact on jobs, on some of those characteristics that make our neighborhoods more equitable. But if we don’t, and we would just revert to the status quo, I think that’s going to cause a lot of problems,” Winston said.

Both the Democrats and Republican candidates running for At-Large seats agree things in Charlotte need to be improved, they just have different ideas on how to tackle these issues.