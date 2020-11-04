Mecklenburg County still waiting for thousands of mail-in ballots

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections say election results remain unofficial in the county and most likely will not be official until sometime on or after Nov. 12. They are still expecting to receive around 6,000 to 8,000 mail-in ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day.

Election Day this year was anything but one day. It was 60 days of mail-in voting and 17 days of early voting that brought out 71.4 percent of registered voters.

The 792,000 ballots are back, but the work is far from over. An estimated 6,000 to 8,000 mail-in votes are still in the postal system. Legally, those can be counted by November 12 if they were postmarked by election day.

“It is not different than in any other election whether it is a City of Charlotte election or a presidential election this process is no different,” said Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson.

Voters on Tuesday said they expected results for the election could take a while.

“I think we will find out Monday because of all the mail-ins and the issues going on,” said voter, Michelle Robinson.

The elections board in Mecklenburg County plans to meet later this week to process and count mail-in ballots that have arrived.

Dickerson tells FOX 46 he is pleased with how the process worked in the midst of a pandemic.

“We got everything that we’ve wanted to go out, out and we did it in pretty good fashion,” said Dickerson.



The meetings for processing and approving mail-in ballots is open to the public. A public notice about the meeting will be posted on the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections website.

