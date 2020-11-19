Mecklenburg County election leaders hear two protests against results, as they prepare for statewide recount

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Just one week after election results were certified in Mecklenburg County, members of the Board of Elections were called back into session Thursday to hear two protests against election results.

Both protests were from the parties involved in the Chief Justice race, which is currently in a recount.



“This is not uncommon. Recounts and protests like we are talking about are part of our process,” said Mecklenburg County Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson.



Dickerson says protests during the 2016 election lasted until the first week of December.

Chief Justice Beasley and Paul Newby filed protests Wednesday afternoon. The Beasley campaign said eligible provisional and mail-in votes were not counted. Eighty-seven pages of documents listed hundreds of alleged “eligible votes” across the state.

The Newby campaign listed obituaries of Mecklenburg County voters who passed away before Election Day but voted by mail before their death.

The campaign believes those votes shouldn’t count.

“There is a challenge process for all that sort of stuff if people want to do that,” said Dickerson when asked about the protests.

Both protests were dismissed by the board for lack of factual evidence and meeting deadline.

The race between Beasley and Newby is far from over. Mecklenburg County will begin a statewide recount process Friday.

The eventual winner of the race will hold one of the most prominent judicial positions in the state.

“They have the last say and their determination goes and they set the ruling and precedent that all state and local judges across the state have to follow,” said Political Science Professor at UNC Charlotte, Eric Heberlig.



Mecklenburg County will start the recount process Friday at noon and they plan to run about 17,000 ballots per hour in order to get them done by Monday.

The statewide deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

