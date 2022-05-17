MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s Election Day in North Carolina. People across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary.

Mecklenburg County broke a record for early voting in a mid-term primary election. More than 43,000 people voted early in Mecklenburg County.

Turnout has been very light at some voting locations across the county on Tuesday, including the University Library location on WT Harris Blvd.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Low turnout has been surprising for election workers, but with the record turnout for early voting, a lot of people have already cast their ballots.

Election workers at the University Library location tell Queen City News they’ve seen a lot of empty voting booths Tuesday, but they’re hoping turnout will pick up as people come out to vote after work.

The University area had a major turnout for early voting. Compared with four years ago in the last mid-term primary, they had about 50 percent more early voters this time around at the former Kohl’s precinct.

One woman told QCN it’s so much easier for her to come before Election Day.

“I’m a senior citizen and if you wait until the day of voting, they don’t make it convenient for senior citizens, you kind of get the feeling they’re trying to persuade you not to come and vote,” Sandra said, who voted early this year.

There’s also been a little confusion at the University Library location for voters because election workers said they just re-zoned the precincts so some people are showing up but are actually zoned to vote in another precinct.

The elections director tells QCN there have not been any major issues at the polling sites on Tuesday.